Three die in house collapse as heavy rains lash Durban

At least three people have died in Durban as heavy rain causes houses to collapse in northern parts of the city.

A 41-year-old man died while in bed when a landslide smashed into his and his neighbour's homes in Inanda, north of Durban, on Thursday morning.

Three-year-old twins were pulled from the rubble and treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

The KZN co-operative governance department confirmed that two other people had died in other incidents.

In the Inanda incident, reports received by TimesLIVE indicated that the two houses collapsed because of ongoing heavy rain.

Initially, IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst said there were “possible entrapments” in the houses.