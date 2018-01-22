Star fighter 'Old Bones' cheats death

Boxing star and WBF, IBF Intercontinental and WBA International bantamaweight champion Mzuvukile "Old Bones" Magwaca will be operated on his leg on Wednesday after narrowly escaping death when he was shot by thugs in a robbery.

The attack took place in his house, in Khayelitsha, Western Cape, on Thursday.

The 26-year-old talented boxer is treated at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town, his trainer Zola Koti announced yesterday.

He said doctors tried to operate on Magwaca on Friday but it was discovered through X-rays that the damage on his leg was more severe than they had thought.

"He is out of danger but his career is in tatters," said Koti.

Magwaca retained his IBF Intercontinental title on points against Namibian Immanuel Naidjala in East London on December 8. He is undefeated after 23 fights.

"Mzuvukile was shot with an R4 rifle when guys robbed his home around 10pm. He said he noticed that the burglar door was open," said Koti.

"He got inside the house but surprisingly his mother and younger brother were already asleep.

"He was accosted by four guys who were inside the house. They pointed guns at him and demanded money.

"Those four guys then took their cellphones and demanded the television set.

"He was rushed to the hospital where it was discovered that the bullet broke lots of bones. It is very sad. It seems his promising career is over."

Magwaca is the second professional boxer from his successful stable to have been shot.

Three years ago in 2015, Lwando "Floyd" Molwana was shot dead at Marikana, Cape Town.

Magwaca is rated No 8 in the WBO's bantamweight division and is also placed on the 10th spot by the IBF.