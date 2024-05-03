Letters

READER LETTER | Son of the soil Pheko fought for land

03 May 2024 - 12:00
Former president of the PAC Motsoko Pheko.
Image: Tsheko Kabasia

Kudos to Unisa for hosting a memorial service for esteemed scholar Dr Motsoko Pheko. The PAC revolutionary chant Izwe Lethu iAfrika echoed throughout Winnie Mandela auditorium during the service for the late former PAC president, author, lawyer, theologian and philosopher.

   Unisa vice-chancellor Prof Puleng LenkaBula delivered a moving eulogy. She  conveyed the university chancellor, former president Thabo Mbeki's  condolences to the Pheko family and  the PAC.

LenkaBula  reminded the audience how  Pheko earned his accolades as an international scholar of note due to his scholarly thesis, dedication to  justice and  love for his people.

 The standing ovation at the end of her  speech set the tone for the ceremony.

Yesteryear's PAC  general secretary, author and academic Thami ka Plaatjie was in  attendance, as was Black First Land First's  Andile Mngxitama  and   former PAC deputy president Themba Godi, who led an exodus of  PAC members during the floor-crossing circus in 2007 to form his own political party.

In his tribute, he  reminded Africanists that reclaiming the land that was stolen is fundamental, that the land question prompted  Pheko to pen the book titled The Land is Us years ago.

In the same 2007, Pheko's  Africanist principles and a strong bond to Prof Robert Sobukwe couldn't allow the noble son of Africa to jump the PAC ship.

He stood firm on Marcus Garvey and Kwame Nkrumah's dream of a free Africa when winds blew for spineless leaders to seize a moment of ill-fame at the expense of people's aspirations.  Pheko declared: "The day I cross the floor in parliament, horses will grow horns." 

 Poet Maakomele Manaka  recited a poem at the memorial, poking holes in the matrix of pseudo-freedom which entrapped blacks' imagination.

Ours as ebony-skinned people is to beat the drums of true self again to free ourselves from shackles of fear, lamented  Manaka.

A mere shepherd in his early years and shaped by his humble beginnings,  Pheko stood proudly years ago in the United Nations assembly and articulated colonialist impoverishment of Africa with such oratory dignity.

 Pheko's rich legacy will be a flame for us not to forget we belong to the land. 

Jerry Tsie 

