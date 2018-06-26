The dream that fuels unbeaten prospect Sikho Nqothole is to become a champion so he can buy a house for his long-lost mother who walked out of the family home in Mthatha when he was just a teenager.

Nqothole‚ with nine victories in the paid ranks‚ takes on the vastly more experienced Tanzanian‚ Sunday Kiwale‚ for the vacant WBA Pan African junior-bantamweight title at the Sibaya casino on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast Wednesday.

The longest Nqothole has gone since turning professional under Johannesburg-based trainer Alan Toweel Junior in March last year is six rounds — on three occasions — but on Wednesday his bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

But that’s not a problem for Nqothole‚ who trains hard.