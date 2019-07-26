Mmusi Maimane must come to the party and help build SA

While I hold no brief for the DA, I always had a soft spot for its leader Mmusi Maimane, but he has recently proved to me that he is also a populist.

He has become so obsessed with the donation Bosasa made to Cyril Ramaphosa for his presidential campaign, oblivious of the real looters of millions, if not billions, of the South African taxpayers' money.

His party also received a donation from the Guptas and no one is making a noise about that perhaps because he did not open the floodgates for them to loot. Please give the president a chance to root out the corruptors of our country, while you assist with building the economy. Don't continue to make our parliament a circus that it has become.

Makgato Raletsatsi, Tzaneen