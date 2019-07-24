Mmusi Maimane calls on Northern Cape to get a grip on the drought

The DA says it is time for the government to take ownership of drought management in the Northern Cape or face being an accomplice to the collapse of province’s rural economy.

On Tuesday, the DA shared a link to an unpublished report apparently compiled by the Northern Cape government that paints a very dry picture.

The province’s crippling drought has been going on for almost five years and the party believes that the drought could result in the loss of 62,000 jobs if help doesn't arrive soon.

According to DA leader Mmusi Maimane, the continuation of the drought will be disastrous to the economy of the province.