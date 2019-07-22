Cyril takes Mkhwebane's Bosasa report on urgent review

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will seek an urgent review of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's findings against him because they were wrong in law and irrational.

The report related to the R500,000 donation made by Bosasa boss Gavin Watson to his campaign for the ANC presidency.

Ramaphosa described Mkhwebane's report as fundamentally flawed.

"After careful study I have concluded that the report is fundamentally and irretrievably flawed," he said. "The report contains numerous factual inaccuracies of a material nature, the findings that are found are wrong in law, are irrational and in some instances, exceed the scope of the powers of the public protector."

Mkhwebane on Friday released her report in which she found Ramaphosa had violated the executive ethics code by deliberately misleading parliament, among others.

The report also found there were merits to allegations of money laundering based on how money was donated.