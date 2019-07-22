WATCH | Public protector must go, says Mmusi Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the Constitutional Court judgment against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Monday strengthens the party's case to have her removed.

Maimane added that he welcomed the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to challenge the public protector's report against him. "Every citizen in this country needs to be able to ensure that their legal rights are protected," he said.

However, the opposition leader still wants answers regarding Ramaphosa's campaign financing.