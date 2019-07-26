There is a greatness in being black, loud and proud

This week marks a monumental moment in the love story of American R&B star Tamia.

While she might be celebrating 20 years of marriage, in 1999 we were blessed with an album that has come to define Sunday chores like no other in this universe.

Tamia's self-titled debut album is now something of a meme.

Whether you had an elder sibling or Wilson B Nkosi, R&B was vital to the playlist of kasi streets through the 90s and noughties.

Tamia, the Beyoncé of Stoep FM artists, could be heard down the winding, dusty streets of any kasi I set foot in.

The power of Tamia and other 90s R&B artists was so formidable it played out like a Rorschach test, depending on which song they had on repeat you could get a glimpse into the psyche of your neighbour and whatever they were hiding, behind the Sunbeam or Cobra that made their red stoep sparkle that day.