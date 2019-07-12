We must help others succeed

There's a song by Mandoza's Chiskop group that went something like Umuntu omnyama akafuni uku bona umtomnyama aya phezulu. It loosely translates to black people not wanting to see another black person succeeding. This makes me wonder why.

I concur with the singers here. I am an author whose plan is to make an extra income with my writing talent. I do self-publishing and self-distributing. This is so challenging because the very same people who you feel should support you by buying your books are the people who want free copies or to buy at discounted prices.

Someone wants to buy on credit.

I have tried other small businesses before, selling small items like handbags, and I got frustrated and closed shop because people did the same to my attempts to succeed.