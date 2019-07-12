We must help others succeed
There's a song by Mandoza's Chiskop group that went something like Umuntu omnyama akafuni uku bona umtomnyama aya phezulu. It loosely translates to black people not wanting to see another black person succeeding. This makes me wonder why.
I concur with the singers here. I am an author whose plan is to make an extra income with my writing talent. I do self-publishing and self-distributing. This is so challenging because the very same people who you feel should support you by buying your books are the people who want free copies or to buy at discounted prices.
Someone wants to buy on credit.
I have tried other small businesses before, selling small items like handbags, and I got frustrated and closed shop because people did the same to my attempts to succeed.
They don't pay! They want freebies. They can also be jealous and buy from other people they don't know just because they think their money will make you rich. Yes, if your money contributes to my well being, why worry? You should be proud of that.
Jealousy is the main problem in this regard. People are so selfish and greedy. That's not the way to go. We need each other. No business will prosper without your support. I believe that most support must be from the people who know you.
They can also spread a word about your business - not put you down. A practical instance is that old street vendor trying to make an honest living by selling fruits. We always want to negotiate prices but not at the supermarket in the mall. Why?
The success of the Pakistani internationals who run successful businesses here in our country is that they support each other, which most South Africans don't do. We need to come together and be united. Divided we fall but together we triumph.
Godfrey Malibe, Acornhoek