Kagiso Stable Fund a good option for risk-averse investors

Investors instinctively have confidence in an asset manager with a long, consistent track record in delivering inflation and market-beating returns.

This is why it’s good to know that while black asset managers are increasing in number, there are among them some with longer track records.

The number of black asset management companies has increased from 12 in 2009 to 48 a decade later – a 243% increase, according to 27four’s latest BEE.conomics survey of transformation in the asset management industry.

Although progress in the transformation of the industry is good news, black managers are still in the minority and those with a long track record are an even smaller subset - only 15 of the 48 are older than 10 years.

Kagiso Asset Management is one of those 15 and its consistent performance across all its funds was recognised at the most recent Raging Bull Awards when the company won the award for best black asset manager.

Founded as a joint venture between Kagiso Group and Coronation Fund Managers in 1999, the manager is a subsidiary of Kagiso Tiso Holdings and the investment arm of Kagiso Trust and the Tiso Foundation.

The fund is the fourth largest black asset manager in the country with R38-billion under its management by the end of 2018, according to 27Four’s survey.

While Kagiso has an equity fund, a Top-40 fund, a Shariah equity fund and a range of multi-asset or balanced funds that invest across the asset classes at varying degrees of risk, among its top performing funds is the Kagiso Stable Fund. This fund invests across the asset classes but is aimed at more conservative investors as it only invests up to 40% of the fund in equities.

“The aim of the fund it to provide total returns that are above inflation over the medium term and maintain capital stability in order to minimise losses over any one-year period,’’ Abdulazeez Davids, a portfolio manager at Kagiso Asset Management, explains.