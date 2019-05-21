Somaza beat odds to become dentist

Growing up in the small town of Indwe, outside Komani in the Eastern Cape, Nocawe Somaza had always aspired to become a medical doctor.

As a little girl, Somaza would stand in front of a mirror wearing her sister's long white T-shirt and pretend to be examining patients.

At the time, there were no black doctors in the small town. Her love for medicine came as she used to accompany her father to work. He worked as an interpreter for the only white medical doctor in the area.

"I was fascinated by the love the doctor had for his patients and the respect he gave them. He was always smiling at patients and everyone spoke very fondly of him. I immediately knew that this was something that I also wanted to do when I grow up," she said.

The last-born in the family of seven siblings was raised by her mother who was a domestic worker.

Even though her family did not have much they instilled the importance of education in their children.

Her dream was to become the first black doctor in her small town and she made it when she graduated in dentistry at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, formerly Medunsa, in 2005.

"It was not easy as my family had many mouths to take care of. I was lucky to get a bursary from the then Ciskei government. That was the opportunity I grabbed with both hands because I wanted to improve my family's life for the better," Somaza said.