R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges - media

Grammy Award-winning singer R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges, NBC News said, citing unidentified law enforcement officials.

R&B singer Kelly, 52, was arrested on Thursday by New York police detectives and investigators with the Department of Homeland Security, and is expected to be taken to New York City, the agency said.

Early on Friday, the Chicago Sun-Times said Kelly faces a 13-count sex crime indictment, citing the U.S. Attorney's office.

The R&B singer has vehemently denied abuse allegations for decades. In 2008, he was tried on child pornography charges and found not guilty.

The Sun-Times said Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg, on Thursday confirmed the arrest, but declined to give details.

Greenberg was not immediately available for comment to Reuters.