South Africa

Businesses sue Eskom over power blackout

By Iavan Pijoos - 07 May 2019 - 09:14
Load-shedding in Pretoria leads to a traffic jam.
Image: Waldo Swiegers/ Bloomberg via Getty Images

De Beer Attorneys say more than 400 local organisations, enterprises and small businesses have joined a class action lawsuit against Eskom.

The law firm said yesterday that it was now preparing a damages claim for individual businesses who suffered losses during load-shedding this year. In April, the law firm announced that it would take legal action against the embattled state entity.

In response, Eskom said the law firm had little ground to stand on. Eskom said it relied on National Code of Practice for Emergency Load Reduction and System Restoration Practices of 2010 as the reason why the parastatal could not be sued for load-shedding.

Nevertheless, the law firm believes there is a firm basis for a claim.

"Given recent revelations during the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture, it seems that several key office bearers at Eskom have been involved in corrupt activities at the parastatal in the past," it said in a statement.

