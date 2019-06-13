Painless clinic visits with Pelebox - patients get medication in 30 seconds

Neo Hutiri contracted tuberculosis in 2014 and endured the pain of waiting for his medicines for hours at a local clinic.

It was this terrible experience that inspired him to invent a solution that would help dispense chronic medication in just over 30 seconds.

Hutiri, an engineer, began collecting medication from a local clinic in Bophelong township, in the Vaal.

"Sometimes I would queue for two and half hours waiting to get medication. I then became very curious and began speaking to my nurse, clinic manager and people around the clinic. I said there has to be an easier way of doing this. Why is it we are a country with the biggest ARV programme in the world and yet people are still subjected to the queues," Hutiri asked.

Hutiri's company Technovera, developed a machine that allows the clinic to put pre-packed medicine into the Pelebox and send an SMS to patients with a pin.

The patient comes to the clinic, punches their cellphone number and pin, which opens the door of the Pelebox with the medicine.

Pelebox has been taken onboard by the City of Tshwane and is being implemented at Stanza Bopape 2 clinic in Mamelodi East.

It is this kind of innovations that Barloworld Mbewu social impact programme launched yesterday, wants to grow.