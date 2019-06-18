Blacks hesitant to act against crime in communities, especially in schools

Are we a cursed nation or just an angry people? If it's anger driving us, since when then has violent crime become the solution to any problem?

Why has committing a crime in SA become so easy and fashionable? I grew up knowing that schools are supposed to be a safe place for pupils and where teachers become parents to learners.

What has happened to those days, and to those values?

The level of violent crime in SA is high, especially in black schools. The majority of bad things are associated with black people. We cannot blame apartheid for each and every bad thing that black people do.

Black people do horrible things to each other.

While we continue to eliminate each other, other nations are laughing at us as they prosper.