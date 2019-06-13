Department slams call to arm teachers as 'irresponsible, reckless, dangerous'

The department of basic education (DBE) has rejected calls for teachers to carry guns despite the recent spate of violent attacks at schools across SA.

"The call is irresponsible, reckless and dangerous, as this can only escalate the violence that is already causing huge distress among our teachers, learners and the community in general," spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said on Thursday.

"The department is, however, extremely concerned about the escalating violence involving learners and educators, particularly within the vicinity of schools."

Trade union the Educators Union of South Africa (EUSA) has called for teachers to arm themselves. But Mhlanga said EUSA was not a recognised trade union in the basic education sector.

At least three recent stabbings, incidents of robbery, vandalism - and on Tuesday the murder of a 48-year-old teacher in KZN - are all indications of a growing problem.