South Africa

North West police arrest 28 for driving under the influence

By ernest mabuza - 18 June 2019 - 07:44
Over the long weekend 28 people were arrested for driving under the influence in North West.
Over the long weekend 28 people were arrested for driving under the influence in North West.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

Twenty-eight people who were arrested for driving under the influence at the weekend will appear in various courts in North West on Tuesday.

The police said the arrests were part of asserting authority of the state and enforcement of the Road Traffic Act to decrease the number of road fatalities caused by drivers who have no regard for the law.

“The arrests emanate from intensive crime prevention operations that started on Friday, until Sunday in various parts of the province.

“In addition to the number of arrests made, 44 motorists were fined for road traffic offences such as driving without á drivers licence, driving of unroadworthy vehicles and overloading vehicles,” police spokesperson Capt Sam Tselanyane said.

Beware! Your insurance company will know if you drove recklessly

Consumers are often surprised to learn that insurers can prove reckless driving and reject claims for motor vehicle damage, says the industry ...
Business
3 weeks ago

Khanya Mkangisa on drunk driving allegations: I was in the wrong

Khanya said there was no excuse for driving under the influence.
Entertainment
4 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

K-word Adam Catzavelos case postponed
Another Ford ablaze in Johannesburg
X