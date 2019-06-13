Police crackdown in Gauteng nets 45 suspected criminals

Gauteng police arrested 45 suspects and seized unlicensed firearms in various crime- prevention operations in the province on Wednesday.

Police said 32 undocumented migrants were arrested in Pretoria North and might face deportation after they have been processed by the Department of Home Affairs.

In Brakpan, police arrested five people at the Carnival Mall following complaints that the men were scouting for victims using ATMs at the mall.

"The suspects were confronted and their vehicle, a VW Polo, was searched. Two semi-automatic unlicensed pistols with ammunition were found inside the vehicle," police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said.

In Bryanston, five suspects were arrested following a shootout with Johannesburg metro police officers and security guards.

The suspects were followed after they had robbed a VW at a dealership in Melrose.

“They were cornered at William Nicol where one of the suspects was shot and wounded. An unlicensed firearm and a Range Rover stolen at Linden were seized,” Dlamini said.

Dlamini said the suspects would be charged with armed robbery, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and a stolen vehicle.

Dlamini said the remainder of the suspects were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property in Akasia, Katlehong, Edenvale and Vanderbijlpark.