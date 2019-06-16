News

Thugs target Baroka... again

By AUBREY MOTHOMBENI - 16 June 2019 - 10:27
Wedson Nyirenda Coach of Baroka FC during the2018 Telkom Knockout Finals game between Baroka FC and Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Port Elizabeth on 08 December 2018.
Wedson Nyirenda Coach of Baroka FC during the2018 Telkom Knockout Finals game between Baroka FC and Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Port Elizabeth on 08 December 2018.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Baroka FC almost woke to the news that their Telkom Knockout trophy was stolen after thugs burgled their office in Ga-Mphahlele, Limpopo, this week.

Instead, the thugs made off with gym equipment and TV sets during the Tuesday night break-in as the prized trophy was in another section of the building. The incident has now left both the players of Baroka and staff members, including chairman Khurishi Mphahlele's family, shattered and fearing for their lives. 

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

K-word Adam Catzavelos case postponed
Another Ford ablaze in Johannesburg
X