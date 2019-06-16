Thugs target Baroka... again

Baroka FC almost woke to the news that their Telkom Knockout trophy was stolen after thugs burgled their office in Ga-Mphahlele, Limpopo, this week.

Instead, the thugs made off with gym equipment and TV sets during the Tuesday night break-in as the prized trophy was in another section of the building. The incident has now left both the players of Baroka and staff members, including chairman Khurishi Mphahlele's family, shattered and fearing for their lives.

