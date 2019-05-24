Shock as city destroys illegal homes in Lenasia

Illegal land invaders were left devastated when their homes were mowed down in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, after the City of Jo'burg had obtained a court order.

The Red Ants security company moved in yesterday to demolish dozens of homes in Extension 4, as per the court order to evict the land grabbers.

Residents say they were never given notices to vacate the land.

Some of the property owners who had already build permanent structures said they paid R30,000 for the stands while others admitted they grabbed the land for free.

Palesa More, 30, said she had no place to sleep after her two-roomed house was brought to the ground. She said she bought the stand for R30,000 and occupied it in 2017.

"I bought the stand from someone who said the stand belonged to him but he could no longer live there. I was living in my grandmother's house but we were many.

"I was desperate for a place to stay," she said.

More said she went into debt to develop the stand.