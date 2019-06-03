Only PAC still flies the land flag high

The PAC's position on the redistribution of the land and wealth is correct and logical because it addresses a historic claim for "real" human dignity and economic development of African people in Azania.

Its land question is legitimate because it stems from the fact that the African land is concentrated in the hands of the few white minority settlers from Europe.

The settlers through their political parties (DA and Freedom Front Plus) have called the government led by Africans the most corrupt government without accounting for the land they illegally inherited from their forebears. They often praise the 1913 Land Act as "monumental" because African farmers were dispossessed of their land and some lost their rights to own or rent land outside of the reserves. They want to limit land restitution to 1913.

Uncritical readers might think there was something "unsystematic" about the land seizures before 1913, and therefore, we cannot do anything about that land. The question is, can we claim that the building of a refreshment station in the Cape, the killing of Africans - Khoisan and Nguni people - in the Cape Colony and throughout the country, the seizure of cattle and grazing, the killing of millions of African men and women, the killing of king Hintsa, the imposition of Dutch colonial and British system of administration, and pursuance of the Anglo-Boer war were unsystematic?"

Nyameko Sinandile

Khayelitsha