Age ain't nothing but a number in relationships

I am writing in regards to relationships where the woman is slightly or much older than her man.

Society has become a cesspit of nonsense and bias when it comes to intergenerational relationships where the woman is older than her man.

In this day and age some people still hold the unwavering belief that the man must be older than the woman, whereas the set age for love, marriage, parenthood as well as respect is unknown. An obvious double standard exists and is underpinned by a patriarchal kinship system of society, where people can't seem to break the cycle and the norm.

If people are well suited for each other and able to coexist, what's preventing them from doing so?

Percy Mogwane

Sekhukhune, Limpopo