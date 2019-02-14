Valentine's Day: Bizarre ways people celebrate across the world

South Africa has its own quirky Valentine’s Day tradition. Today, hundreds of couples will descend on Robben Island for a different type of incarceration when they tie the knot in the annual Valentine’s Day mass wedding, which has been attracting lovers since 1999.

Couples will journey to the World Heritage Site to exchange their vows in the presence of their loved ones … and crowds of strangers.

Here is a round-up of some of the odd ways people will be celebrating around the world. Perhaps they will inspire you to drop the old cliché of roses and a romantic dinner and do something different on the day of love …

Japan

In Japan, it is women who spoil their men with chocolate. Not just any chocolate will do either, as the expectation is not only that it should be high quality but that it should also be delivered by hand.