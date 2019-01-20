Lifestyle

The 20-minute orgasm is possible

By Somaya Stockenstroom - 20 January 2019 - 11:35
Sensual massages can help reignite intimacy and sexual energy.
Orgasms of 20 minutes or more are possible.

Tantric sex specialist Donald Wait says the reason most couples don't reach their full sexual ability is as a result of unbalanced chakras.

He notes that our fascination with social media has resulted in losing our sense of self and touch.

Wait runs an unconventional alternative healing spa called Shakti Gardens in Linden, Johannesburg, that teaches couples how to have their best sex.

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD

G-Spot penetrates kasi sexual lifestyle

Soweto's only adult shop not only about dildos but also imparts wellness ideas.
2 months ago

