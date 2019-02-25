'It was a hot day,' says bride who popped into shop during wedding

All that newlywed 21-year-old Zaakiya Achmat wanted was to stretch her legs, have a snack and a refreshing bottle of cold water after hours of wedding proceedings on a hot day in Cape Town.

"It was a spur of the moment thing .... The driver asked us if we wanted to go to the shop and we said 'sure'," she said.

The bridal pair walked into a supermarket in Rondebosch, in their wedding garb, and became instant celebrities on Saturday.

"They looked at me like, 'Oh my God, what is happening?' Someone asked me if I was in a competition and I told him: ‘We got married this morning, we are just really thirsty because it's been a hot day'."

Her husband, Ridhaa Ryklief, 28, said he was overwhelmed by the attention they had received.

"I didn’t even expect people to be taking photos. I just said 'let's go in and get some water' ... just to stretch our legs a bit and get the normal feeling that you get when you walk in shopping malls," he said on Monday.

A photo snapped of the pair in the supermarket, and shared on Twitter, had been liked more than 1,700 times and retweeted 360 times by 1.30pm on Monday.