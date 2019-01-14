Extract from Swimming with Sharks – Simple business guidelines for a complex world

I know that times are tough and that the economy is rocky.

I understand that revenue growth is slowing and that drastic action needs to be taken and that means the dreaded ‘change management’ is tangible in our everyday lives.

Yes, I’m just a little bit afraid of change but that’s insufficient reason for you to believe that I should be kept in the dark because you think that that’s what’s best for me.

So, I thought I’d write you this note to give you an insight into the way I think that you should treat me as an employee.

First, see me as a microcosm of the success factors within your business.

One of the things that you always focus on in your interviews with media is that ‘Human Capital’ is the most important part of our business. If we are the most important aspect in the success and longevity, then I think you should start by communicating with your ‘human capital’ about the changes we are going through.