Stylish wedding for Kwesta

Award-winning rapper Kwesta tied the knot with his long-time sweetheart Yolanda Mvelase in a stylish Western ceremony on Friday.

The wedding ceremony took place at the upmarket Thaba Elco Hotel, south of Johannesburg.

It was the couple's second wedding after the two lovebirds had a traditional ceremony last year. The two have been together for eight years.

According to sources, the classy wedding was attended by close friends and family members of the couple, along with several hip-hop stars.

When Kwesta, who was born Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi, was contacted for comment, he said: "I don't speak about my love life and wedding in the media."