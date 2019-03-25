Stylish wedding for Kwesta
Award-winning rapper Kwesta tied the knot with his long-time sweetheart Yolanda Mvelase in a stylish Western ceremony on Friday.
The wedding ceremony took place at the upmarket Thaba Elco Hotel, south of Johannesburg.
It was the couple's second wedding after the two lovebirds had a traditional ceremony last year. The two have been together for eight years.
According to sources, the classy wedding was attended by close friends and family members of the couple, along with several hip-hop stars.
When Kwesta, who was born Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi, was contacted for comment, he said: "I don't speak about my love life and wedding in the media."
Musicians Ringo Madlingozi, Vusi Nova, Dr Malinga, Sjava and Musa Sukwene entertained the guests.
Kwesta's groomsmen included, among others, music producer Leroy Khoza, and rapper Kid X, while Mvelase's bridesmaids were led by her sister Ayanda.
Mvelase posted on her Instagram: "Yesterday, I married my best friend. So many people to thank, I'll get through it I promise. For now I just want to thank my husband for choosing me. I love you Mr Vilakazi."
22/03/2019 Wedding @kwestadakar & Yolanda