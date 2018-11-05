War on drug abuse must be waged on all fronts by patriotic South Africans.

I didn't like the court decision to legalise dagga. We have Rastafarians who use dagga for cultural beliefs.

The fact is weed is a problem in high schools. We have dagga dealers who are killing the future of this country.

The drug abuse leads to the high crime rate and unemployment. From 2008 to 2010, the government came up with the idea of sports facilities and youth clubs to keep children from drugs.

Last year's report from the Central Drug Authority shows SA is in the top 10 of drug abusers in the world, which means the sports idea didn't work.

If communities will stand up and act towards drug abuse in their locations, that could have contributed positively to our country.

We still have the chance to make things the right way by fighting drug abuse.

The police need support from political and civic leaders, concerned communities and parents' support to win the battle against drug abuse.

Hlongwane Teboho Victor