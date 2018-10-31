Suspended tax boss Tom Moyane has accused retired judge Robert Nugent of being hell-bent on portraying acting revenue commissioner Mark Kingon “as an angel” while Moyane is deemed “a devil”.

In a six-page letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ Moyane has lambasted Nugent’s interim report that recommends that he be fired from the SA Revenue Service immediately.

Moyane’s lawyer‚ Eric Mabuza‚ argues that the report “constitutes a thinly-veiled attempt to campaign for the permanent appointment of Mr Mark Kingon who is the Acting Commissioner of SARS”.

Mabuza said it was deplorable and backward that Nugent referred to Moyane as “calamitous” and to Kingon as “admirable”.