Reports unwittingly glorify drug use
The article "Explosive revelations in bid to stop Jabba's funeral" was full of startling controversies.
The article condones the abuse of drugs as being part of the music industry.
Jabba was an icon and many youth were inspired by him. What is disturbing is the message the revealing article is sending to the reading youth, both those gifted in music and those head-bopping to the beats and lyrics of rap music, that drugs are cool and are part of the music industry.
Drug lords reading the article are well pleased for the advert, thanks to the editor!
The lives lost to drugs by our superstars are frightening, and disturbing, with Brenda Fassie and Lebo Mathosa having gone too soon.
No doubt, we shall miss Jabba, the Setswana-lingo-rapping superstar, and his death, allegedly a result of a drug-related depression, should send shock waves into our communities especially, because our youth is impressionable.
Our teachers should warn our youth against drugs. Drug warning messages should be displayed in school and public libraries through very graphic warnings reflecting the doom and gloom of drug abuse in the music industry.
South Africans, let the article herein referred to be an eye opener that we can unwittingly promote a bad habit unintentionally.
Let us be critical readers and also encourage superstars to visit schools to pass on a clear message: Keep Away From Drugs - Drugs Are Not Cool!
Moikwatlhai Benjamin Seitisho
Phuthaditjhaba