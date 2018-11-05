Letters

Reports unwittingly glorify drug use

By Reader Letter - 05 November 2018 - 07:49
Image: Abigail Javier

The article "Explosive revelations in bid to stop Jabba's funeral" was full of startling controversies.

The article condones the abuse of drugs as being part of the music industry.

Jabba was an icon and many youth were inspired by him. What is disturbing is the message the revealing article is sending to the reading youth, both those gifted in music and those head-bopping to the beats and lyrics of rap music, that drugs are cool and are part of the music industry.

Drug lords reading the article are well pleased for the advert, thanks to the editor!

The lives lost to drugs by our superstars are frightening, and disturbing, with Brenda Fassie and Lebo Mathosa having gone too soon.

HHP's drug addiction laid bare as wife tries to stop rapper's burial

The bitter standoff between HHP's common law wife Lerato Sengadi and her in-laws has escalated on the eve of his burial.
News
3 days ago

No doubt, we shall miss Jabba, the Setswana-lingo-rapping superstar, and his death, allegedly a result of a drug-related depression, should send shock waves into our communities especially, because our youth is impressionable.

Our teachers should warn our youth against drugs. Drug warning messages should be displayed in school and public libraries through very graphic warnings reflecting the doom and gloom of drug abuse in the music industry.

South Africans, let the article herein referred to be an eye opener that we can unwittingly promote a bad habit unintentionally.

Let us be critical readers and also encourage superstars to visit schools to pass on a clear message: Keep Away From Drugs - Drugs Are Not Cool!

Moikwatlhai Benjamin Seitisho

Phuthaditjhaba

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

An emotional send-off for Rapper Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo
Alleged Dros rapist sent to psychiatric hospital for mental evaluation
X