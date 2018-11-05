Reports unwittingly glorify drug use

The article "Explosive revelations in bid to stop Jabba's funeral" was full of startling controversies.

The article condones the abuse of drugs as being part of the music industry.

Jabba was an icon and many youth were inspired by him. What is disturbing is the message the revealing article is sending to the reading youth, both those gifted in music and those head-bopping to the beats and lyrics of rap music, that drugs are cool and are part of the music industry.

Drug lords reading the article are well pleased for the advert, thanks to the editor!

The lives lost to drugs by our superstars are frightening, and disturbing, with Brenda Fassie and Lebo Mathosa having gone too soon.