Be wary, SA is ungovernable

The behaviour of government employees, especially in strategic departments, is tantamount to an apolitical coup.

The article in Sowetan of October 2 ("Sassa paypoints ran out of cash - report"), is a story that often happens in poor African states - when opposition parties are on the verge of replacing ruling parties.

The reason for the opposition to select strategic entities is that they are capable of mounting pressure, and thereby weakening ruling parties.

This they do through mobilising the masses.

Workers in departments often mobilised are often gatvol and poor.

The leaders are drawn from the military, police, the intelligence and health departments.