Be wary, SA is ungovernable
The behaviour of government employees, especially in strategic departments, is tantamount to an apolitical coup.
The article in Sowetan of October 2 ("Sassa paypoints ran out of cash - report"), is a story that often happens in poor African states - when opposition parties are on the verge of replacing ruling parties.
The reason for the opposition to select strategic entities is that they are capable of mounting pressure, and thereby weakening ruling parties.
This they do through mobilising the masses.
Workers in departments often mobilised are often gatvol and poor.
The leaders are drawn from the military, police, the intelligence and health departments.
The health department mobilises employees at hospitals and clinics to have governments forcefully changed in a coup, whether peaceful or bloody.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will curse the day he told the South African National Defence Force to distance themselves from politics.
The defence force should have warned him that the reactionaries are about to seize power unconstitutionally.
Be vigilant. SA is now ungovernable, full of apolitical riots taking place almost every day. So where to from here, compatriots?
Ben 'TNT' Lekalaka
Soweto