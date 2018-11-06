The police are making strides in curbing cash-in-transit heists‚ police minister Bheki Cele said on Tuesday.

He said between April 1 and November 4 this year‚ 118 cash-in-transit heists had been recorded across the country. In the same period last year‚ 184 cases were reported - indicating a decrease in the number of heists this year.

The police were not only managing to lower the number of heists carried out‚ but were also making significant progress in arresting those involved. They have arrested a total of 237 people in connection with the heists.

Officers have also seized 92 vehicles used in these robberies and recovered 78 firearms‚ along with 1 402 rounds of ammunition.