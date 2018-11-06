South Africa

Police winning war on cash-in-transit heists‚ says Bheki Cele

By Naledi Shange - 06 November 2018 - 09:49
Minister of Police Bheki Cele.
Minister of Police Bheki Cele.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

The police are making strides in curbing cash-in-transit heists‚ police minister Bheki Cele said on Tuesday.

He said between April 1 and November 4 this year‚ 118 cash-in-transit heists had been recorded across the country. In the same period last year‚ 184 cases were reported - indicating a decrease in the number of heists this year.

The police were not only managing to lower the number of heists carried out‚ but were also making significant progress in arresting those involved. They have arrested a total of 237 people in connection with the heists.

Officers have also seized 92 vehicles used in these robberies and recovered 78 firearms‚ along with 1 402 rounds of ammunition.

Cash heist meeting imploded when police arrived

Nine people were arrested after police swooped on a house where a cash-in-transit heist was being planned in Mahikeng in the North West on Friday.
News
24 days ago

While Cele would not disclose how much money had been recovered‚ he said it was a "substantial amount".

"We can attribute a great deal of these successes to the mobilisation of the 72-hour activation plan‚" he said.

"This plan entails the maximum mobilisation of resources - including crime intelligence‚ forensic experts‚ the Hawks‚ seasoned detectives and tactical teams - for a 72-hour period to ensure that critical information‚ intelligence and evidence that ensures a breakthrough in investigations is not lost."

Cele commended the police for being proactive and ensuring that many heists were prevented before they could be carried out. However‚ he warned that the country was "not out of the woods" yet.

- TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Prosecution awaits DPP ruling on cash-in-transit heist case against Velile Present

The case against former Luthuli House employee‚ Velile Present‚ and three of his co-accused has been postponed to November 13.
News
6 days ago

No proof suspect was Present during heists

Bheki Cele may have jumped the gun when he said Velile Present was also linked to two other cash-in-transit heists.
News
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘If he is granted bail, I will pay it ’ - father of one of Vlakfontein murder ...
An emotional send-off for Rapper Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo
X