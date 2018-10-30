Suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane has accused retired judge Robert Nugent of being hell-bent on portraying acting Sars commissioner Mark Kingon “as an angel” while Moyane is deemed “the devil incarnate”.

In a six-page letter to Ramaphosa‚ Moyane has lambasted Nugent’s interim report‚ which recommends that Moyane be fired from Sars immediately.

Moyane’s lawyer‚ Eric Mabuza‚ argues that the report constitutes a “thinly-veiled attempt to campaign for the permanent appointment of Mr Mark Kingon who is the acting commissioner of Sars”.

Mabuza said it was deplorable and backward that Nugent referred to Moyane as “calamitous” and to Kingon as “admirable”.

“To any neutral and reasonable reader‚ it is clear that Mr Nugent is hell-bent on portraying Mr Mark Kingon‚ the acting commissioner‚ as an angel‚ juxtaposed with the portrayal of Mr Moyane as the devil incarnate‚” the letter reads.