Give supporters a stake in clubs

Sports tourism in South Africa is declining, with poor match attendance across all games.

Hooliganism is one of the contributing factors in soccer, owing to the decrepit management and silo mentality in the administration of most football clubs.

It's one thing to be a supporter and the other to be a stakeholder, considering that supporters tend to turn a blind eye to the vandalism in the stadium because their team lost.

This beautiful sport requires role players to observe restraint during and after the game.

Perhaps it's time for football clubs to bring supporters on board as shareholders through equity instruments of a similar kind to the broad-based empowerment schemes.