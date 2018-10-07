Union flags clubs offside.

The SA Football Players' Union (Safpu) has urged local clubs to treat players courteously.

The call comes in the wake of AmaZulu's initial refusal to pay Namibian footballer Phineas Nambandi after terminating his contract in 2014.

Polokwane City may also be in trouble after terminating the contract of Senegalese striker Faye Baptiste in 2016 and despite Fifa ordering last year that they pay him about R1m, they haven't done so.

Safpu secretary-general Nhlanhla Shabalala said some local clubs don't adhere to Fifa's rules and it's high time they change their attitudes.