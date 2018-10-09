Possible candidates for new finance minister

It is understood that he was Ramaphosa's first choice to become finance minister when he put his cabinet together in February but ended up settling for Nene.

Kganyago has worked at national Treasury as director general until former president Jacob Zuma appointed him deputy governor at the Reserve Bank under Gill Marcus. When Marcus's term ended in 2014, he was appointed governor.

There has also been no scandal associated with his name. He is the chairman of the International Monetary Fund's board of governors.

Gauteng finance MEC Barbara Creecy

She has been in the ANC government in Gauteng since 1994. She served in different portfolio committees at the provincial legislature until she was first appointed MEC of sports in 2004.

She also served as MEC for education until she was moved to her current position.

Creecy was also elected to the ANC national executive committee at the ANC conference in December and earlier this year was also nominated to serve in the

party's national working committee.

Creecy has vast experience of working in government.

If she replaces Nene she will be the first female finance minister.

Cooperative governance and traditional affair minister Zweli Mkhize