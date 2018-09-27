Does Heritage Day reflect the real SA?

The spectacle that is Heritage Day has always been celebrated as the premium show-off of SA's cultural diversity where the colours of the rainbow nation are at their most visible and most harmonious.

Different cultures converge to celebrate the eclecticism nature of how diverse we are as a nation and how tolerant we are in living under one South African sky.

Conversely, every year when we celebrate Heritage Day, I always ask myself if the day is a true reflection of the underlying endurance that we as South Africans live with despite our differences - or is it a superficial fad of passing time to honour the holiday and quickly go back to our usual ways of intolerance and tribal phobia?

For example, if we take the issue of land expropriation without compensation, South Africans are divided along racial lines, even the euphoria of heritage month cannot rub off to make the topic less explosive.