Zupta-stained cabinet must be cleaned up

It's quite clear the Cyril Ramaphosa cabinet is being outnumbered by compromised ministers and officials.

This is if the report on state capture is anything to go by. I don't think the president can save the ANC. The damage is almost irreparable. The culprits in this whole saga (state capture ) are so daring and confident that it's frightening. How does anyone explain Jacob Zuma's and Ace Magashule's statements. Pursuing "unity" in the ANC at the expense of good governance has come back to haunt the president.

I think Ramaphosa is the authentic leader of this country. He only needs the support of those who yearn for clean governance. South Africans must support him and save this country from Zuma, Magashule and other Gupta lackeys who thought this country was on sale.

Cleaning the Zupta-stained cabinet should be a priority.

Wellington Zondi,e-mail