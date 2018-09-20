ANC expected to formally announce task team to fix North West

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will on Thursday confirm members of North West provincial task team following the governing party's national working committee meeting on Monday.

The proposed list for task team members, which was seen by SowetanLive, includes former premier and provincial chairman Supra Mahumapelo.

Mahumapelo was removed as provincial chairman after the national executive committee resolved to disband the provincial executive committee in North West. Also on the list are Mahumapelo's political detractors Mmoloki Cwaile and former deputy provincial chairman China Dodovu.