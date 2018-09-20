ANC expected to formally announce task team to fix North West
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will on Thursday confirm members of North West provincial task team following the governing party's national working committee meeting on Monday.
The proposed list for task team members, which was seen by SowetanLive, includes former premier and provincial chairman Supra Mahumapelo.
Mahumapelo was removed as provincial chairman after the national executive committee resolved to disband the provincial executive committee in North West. Also on the list are Mahumapelo's political detractors Mmoloki Cwaile and former deputy provincial chairman China Dodovu.
Cwaile broke ranks with the provincial leadership when he led a campaign to back President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC national elective conference in Nasrec in December.
On the other hand the ANC in the province, led by Mahumapelo, backed minister in the presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's failed bid to be party president. Dodovu has openly criticised Mahumapelo's leadership style.
North West premier Job Mokgoro and former ANC Youth League deputy secretary-general Keinetswe Mosenogi top the proposed list as convenor and co-ordinator respectively.
Mahumapelo's allies, provincial legislature speaker Susan Dantjie and finance MEC Wendy Nelson, have also been picked to be part of the task team.