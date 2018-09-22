Under fire ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says he wants to testify before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture.

And if he does‚ he has threatened that he will sing beyond the terms of reference of the commission.

Magashule was addressing members of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) at the Braam Fischer Building in Bloemfontein.

"I want to go to that commission‚ if I am so implicated. I want to go because if one goes there‚ one can relay many other stories‚" said a fired up Magashule.