Ramaphosa must be careful

President Cyril Ramaphosa and some ANC members are attempting by all means to have a united ANC heading into the elections next year.

But they are faced with impediment and hardship within - some ANC members are so attached to former president Jacob Zuma that they are still willing to do anything to please him, hence they are plotting to unseat Ramaphosa.

They are doing this because Ramaphosa is an obstacle against their corruption and nepotism. They know and understand that with Ramaphosa they won't be presented with opportunities to enrich themselves and their families. They are willing to go down with Zuma no matter what.

We are where we are as a country because of the mess caused by Zuma. The man should just leave us alone and enjoy his pension.

Nevertheless, Ramaphosa must be extremely careful with and of people like ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule who admitted that he had a meeting with former president.