Confusions reigns as ANC withdraws its own statement on repo rate
The right hand has no idea what the left hand is up to at Luthuli House.
This was evident when the ANC on Thursday retracted a statement it had released hours earlier.
The confusion happened after the Monetary Policy Committee announced that it would keep the repo rate unchanged.
The withdrawn statement had stated that “the ANC believes that monetary policy is critical legislative instrument in driving growth‚ creation of jobs and reduction of the capital costs in the economy”.
The governing party implored Monetary Policy Committee members to prioritise the plight of poor South Africans whose cost of living is skyrocketing due to increased cost of food‚ fuel and electricity‚ healthcare as well as education.
The initial statement was issued by Phelisa Nkomo‚ member of the ANC communications team. But Enoch Godogwana‚ the head of the of the NEC sub-committee on economic transformation‚ issued another retracting Nkomo's statement.
“This was unfortunately issued without the requisite consultations‚” the party said in the subsequent statement.
“The ANC respects the independence of the South African Reserve Bank‚ the chair of the economic transformation committee is handling all policy matters related to this issue‚” the party clarified.
All is not well at Luthuli House as divisions are playing themselves out in public.
Last week‚ spokesman Pule Mabe issued a statement defending secretary Ace Magashule after the Sunday Times revealed he had held a secret meeting with former president Jacob Zuma‚ only for head of presidency Zizi Kodwa to say those implicated in the meeting must speak for themselves.
The party recently made changes to its communications unit‚ appointing Kodwa and chief whip Jackson Mthembu to "strengthen" the team.