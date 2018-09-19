We need to bring children in line

It is an undisputed truth that South African society has reached a state of decay and something must be done very fast.

Crime statistics released by the police minister are a clear indication that something is seriously wrong with the way the country is being governed.

The reasons for this social decay is that we have departed from our African way of doing things and adopted foreign European ways.

The way we run our family affairs, especially how we take care of our children, is incorrect. That is why they have turned into the scary monster we fear most.

We have given them powers to do what they do.