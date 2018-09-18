Don't kill teachers, rather let's restore teaching profession to its former glory

I'm glad I went to school when teachers were still royalty.

However, I have never been a fan of corporal punishment during my days as a pupil because I'm terrified of any form of pain. To this day, I believe some teachers abused corporal punishment.

Fast forward to a democratic South Africa, teachers are under siege. What is happening in schools is shocking.

I never thought I would live to see a teacher getting killed by a pupil... inside school premises. Sadly, the violence we are witnessing in our society has now spread to schools.

No matter how angry I became at the behaviour of some of my teachers, assaulting or killing them would never have crossed my mind.

Nothing warms my heart like hearing a former teacher boasting to other people who care to listen that I'm his or her product.