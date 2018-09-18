During the engagement with the minister‚ disgruntled students raised concerns about safety issues inside residents and on campus.

“I am seriously concerned about the safety of students. If‚ Minster Cele‚ you were to travel at night to [the] main gate‚ the lights are not working‚ at res my room doesn’t have a window but I am told I am safe at res‚” said one student‚ Sanele Masuku‚ to great applause from other students present.

Following the incident‚ students said that they felt unsafe on campus.

"The university has done nothing to make us feel safe after the incident. When I am travelling from one res to another I don't feel safe. I feel as though someone will come and stab me and no one will see me because no one (security) is visible on campus‚” said Syabonga Ndwandwe.

Cele also said that he would be engaging with the minister of higher education‚ Naledi Pandor‚ about violence within universities following a similar recent stabbing incident that took place at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the alleged attacker in this incident was currently in hospital.

"That matter was in court today and a doctor's note was presented."

She said a remand date had not been finalised.