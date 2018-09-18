The video starts off with the learner‚ clad in school uniform‚ pointing at the bus driver in a confrontational manner. Other learners are heard heckling the driver‚ saying he should stop the bus.

The driver‚ seemingly an elderly man‚ reaches his hand out to the learner in a bid to stop him as he comes in close. The youngster then slaps the man.

He manages to stop the bus as the learner gets on top of him‚ pinning him down to his seat‚ while he punches him numerous times on his chest and upper body. Other learners are heard screaming as the man is beaten.

From the 29-second-long footage‚ it is not clear how the altercation ended.