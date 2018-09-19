Letters

Teachers need parents, government's assistance

By Reader Letter - 19 September 2018 - 09:45
Pupil hits teacher
Pupil hits teacher

Teachers are being assaulted now and then by insolent pupils and it seems that it is becoming a norm.

This is an escalating societal problem and we need to stand firm against it or else we will lose our teachers.

I hope that I am not the only one who is concerned about educators' safety in schools.

It's high time our government hires security officers who will use hand-held metal detectors, or even instalscanners at schools, to ensure that no weapons enter school premises.

This will help protect our teachers from harm by pupils who bring in weapons.

Lastly, parents need to attend totheir children's misconduct at school.

Albert Chokoe
e-mail

Pupil ‘stabs’ teacher out of hunger

The boy who allegedly stabbed his teacher to death was unhappy because the man had refused him a second plate of food a few days before.
News
1 day ago

Don't kill teachers, rather let's restore teaching profession to its former glory

I'm glad I went to school when teachers were still royalty.
Opinion
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
KZN gogo allegedly abused over beer
X