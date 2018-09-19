Teachers need parents, government's assistance

Teachers are being assaulted now and then by insolent pupils and it seems that it is becoming a norm.

This is an escalating societal problem and we need to stand firm against it or else we will lose our teachers.

I hope that I am not the only one who is concerned about educators' safety in schools.

It's high time our government hires security officers who will use hand-held metal detectors, or even instalscanners at schools, to ensure that no weapons enter school premises.

This will help protect our teachers from harm by pupils who bring in weapons.

Lastly, parents need to attend totheir children's misconduct at school.

Albert Chokoe

