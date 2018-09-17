The Student Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Zululand has reacted with shock to a fatal stabbing incident between roommates that led to a violent mob justice attack.

“We are truly saddened and shocked by this incident. It’s normal for roommates to have misunderstandings‚ but the nerve to pull out a knife against your roommate is completely unjustifiable‚" said the SRC’s deputy president Ndumiso Ntshangase on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon‚ at the university’s residence‚ according to Ntshangase.

“The two students were both first years and roommates. We are not sure of the actual details of what caused the fight‚ but we understand that they had a fight‚ which saw the roommate being cut with a knife - to death‚” he told this publication.

A violent video has since emerged‚ showing the alleged perpetrator being beaten and stoned by a mob of students.

“The students were very upset about the incident‚ they wanted to pay revenge.

". . . This happened at res where students must protect each other‚” said Ntshangase.