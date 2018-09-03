Our politicians speak in forked tongues

Deputy president David Mabuza gave a surprisingly incisive response to questions in the National Assembly on investment in the township economy.

He said South Africans often looted foreign-owned businesses more out of envy than any wrongdoing by the foreign business owners.

Mabuza refused to accept that there can be no-go areas in South Africa, nor did he accept the excuses proffered by the police for not detecting and preventing last week's xenophobic attacks in White City, Soweto.

He stated emphatically that there would be criminal prosecutions of anyone found looting.

If you were impressed by his straight-talking, tough love address to South African small business owners in the township, you might have missed the utter lack of detail on the most critical question - now that you've diagnosed the problem, what are you going to do about it?

The Department of Home Affairs must make sure all immigrants are here legally. But what is the plan of the ANC government in accomplishing that? He didn't say.